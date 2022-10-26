Mexico City Creates World Record With Largest Fitness Trampoline Class

The event took place on October 23, 2022.

Mexico City broke a Guinness World Record for holding the largest fitness trampoline class. The 45-minute event took place on Sunday at a large public square Plaza del Plinth, located in the heart of the city, in which 3,935 people participated..

Initially, there were 4,065 participants. However, 130 people were disqualified because they were unable to comply with the guidelines set by the Guinness World Record.

In a video shared by Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Mexico City government on Twitter, many people are seen jumping and exercising on trampolines. A huge stage is also seen where the instructors are seen telling the participants what exercise regime one needs to follow.

Con 3,935 personas esta mañana se rompió el Récord Guinness por la Clase de Trampolines Fitness más Grande del Mundo. Gracias a @ClaraBrugadaM y el equipo de Iztapalapa por hacerlo posible.



El deporte y la cultura alejan a nuestros jóvenes de la violencia. #CiudadDeDerechospic.twitter.com/VagQJH0zm5 — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) October 23, 2022

She has posted the 38-second clip in local language, which when translated to English, reads, "With 3,935 people this morning, the Guinness World Records was broken for the World's Largest Fitness Trampoline Class. Thanks to @ClaraBrugadaM and the Iztapalapa team for making it possible. Sport and culture keep our young people away from violence."

The video has amassed over 56,000 views and 1,500 likes. According to local media reports, this attempt was overseen by the official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, Ms Susana Reyes. It is also said that the activity took place on October 23 around 10:40am Mexico time.

The reports also say that participants in the trampoline fitness class were required to register through the government website of the Iztapalapa City Hall. People between the age of 14 and 60 years old were allowed to register.

