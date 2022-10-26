Fox Spotted Outside Downing Street Days After Larry The Cat Scared It Away

The cat's reaction, meanwhile, has elicited several responses from Twitter users.

Being “Chief Mouser” to the Cabinet's office, Larry the Downing Street cat has some important duties to perform. These include chasing off some uninvited guests loitering near the UK Prime Minister's official residence. Recently, a fox has been spotted walking past 10 Downing Street, drawing the attention of Larry the Cat.

“This guy again,” Larry the Cat reacted on Twitter to a photo of the fox outside the PM's residence.

Larry earlier got into a strife with a fox at Downing Street. In a video on Twitter, the cat is seen following the fox and chasing it off. “Fox off,” the Twitter handle of Larry the Cat wrote.

As Larry warms up its claws to chase the fox once again, a user urged, “Please don't hurt him, Larry. He looks (if it is the same one as before) so scrawny and malnourished... Please be kind to him.”

Another wrote, “Remember to be nice, Larry...Firstly we don't want you hurt in a scrap and secondly, the poor fox is just looking for some scraps for his dinner. He has heard about the lobster and caviar!”

One user appealed, “Please let him move in, you need some help there...He could be a good addition to the team. your team of course.”

Some sympathised with the fox asking Larry to spare the animal.

“He was on holiday and rushed back after a few remaining foxes in the neighbourhood thought he had a chance,” a person quipped.

Some advised Larry to be cautious as “foxes are sly”.

Larry the cat has been living at 10 Downing Street since 2011 when he was brought into the prime minister's office to handle pest control affairs.