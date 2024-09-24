What Larry, The 10 Downing Street Cat, Said About Keir Starmer's New Kitten

Larry, the Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street, has addressed the arrival of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new kitten. Starmer recently shared the first picture of Prince, a tiny Siberian kitten, nestled comfortably on his work documents.

However, Larry, who has been a fixture at No. 10 since 2011, wasn't going to let Prince's debut steal his thunder. In a playful nod to his new housemate, Larry shared Starmer's post and confidently declared, “My position as best looking cat on Downing Street remains unchallenged.”

And it was obvious that people would take note of Larry's first reaction to Prince's arrival. Many even wondered if Larry was already "staring him down".



"That cat looks rather terrified. Are you staring her[?] down?!" said a person.

"That kitten looks absolutely terrified," read another comment.

Another reaction was, "You are the most historical cat in the history of the world,"

Larry, a staple of British political life, was brought in to help tackle a rat problem. The cat has become a beloved figure, often seen lounging on the steps of Downing Street.

A report in The Independent in August said that Downing Street officials were developing a “media plan” to address the eventual death of Larry. Larry, now 17, is believed to be in his twilight years, having outlived the typical tabby cat.

Keir Starmer revealed earlier this month that, after “a long summer of negotiations” with his children over the prospect of getting a dog, the family ultimately decided on a new kitten to join their household, according to a report in the Mirror. Prince joins the family's rescue cat, JoJo, who moved into Downing Street with the Starmers this summer.

Meanwhile, it appears Prince and Larry have yet to meet.

According to the Mirror, when asked last week if Prince had crossed paths with Larry, Keir Starmer said, “No, because Prince can't go out, Prince is young, he's fantastic though.” He added that logistical challenges might be to blame: “The problem we've got, which is the same for JoJo the cat, is that the only door out of our new flat is bomb-proof. Therefore, getting a cat flap is proving a little bit difficult."

Despite the obstacle, Starmer's daughter was the driving force behind the family's decision to adopt Prince, convinced that “the problem isn't any bigger for two cats than one.”

Now, the Starmers are a two-cat household, even if the newest addition is confined indoors for the time being.