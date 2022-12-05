Viral Video: Construction Workers Turn Old Bajaj Scooter Into Electric Pulley, Internet Impressed

The video has accumulated nearly 25,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Necessity is the mother of innovation. This proverb has been proved right time and again, with people innovating technologies to make life easier. Every now and then, we find people making something unique and useful out of very basic amenities. Now, a video showing construction workers using an old Bajaj scooter as an electric pulley is gaining traction on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter on Saturday by a user named Pankaj Parekh. "Even Bajaj could never have imagined, how this scooter could be used other than driving on the roads," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Even Bajaj could never have imagined, how this scooter could be used other than driving on the roads..... pic.twitter.com/EctbS0QWvr — Pankaj Parekh (@DhanValue) December 3, 2022

In the short clip, a man is seen sitting on an old scooter without wheels. As he rotates the accelerator of the motionless scooter, a heavy white bag is seen being pulled up to the top of the third floor of an under-construction building.

Overall, the video perfectly captured the close-up of the makeshift machinery. It displayed how the workers had attached a rope pulley to a rotating wheel with metal rods in order to lift the heavy bag to the third level of the building.

Internet users were simply impressed by this invention as they flooded the comment section with all kinds of praise. One user even claimed that the video was from "Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh," while others lauded the "jugaad".

"Scooter as Crane, hats off to Indian ingenuity," one user wrote. "Indians have an engineering mindset by birth," added another.

A third commented, "Old idea, around in India for ages. But good to see that they are getting recognised." A fourth added, "Indians have engineering mindset by birth."

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 25,000 views and hundreds of likes.

