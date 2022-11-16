Viral Video: Cat Trying To Comfort Crying Owner Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

The video was shared by a Twitter account called Buitengebieden

Cats have a notorious reputation for being mischievous creatures, who do as they please. Some people consider these felines to be aloof, unattached and unaffectionate. However, contrary to popular perception, cats can be as loving as other pets, and also understand emotions. For instance, a cat was seen trying to comfort its crying owner, in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared by a Twitter account called Buitengebieden, which is known for sharing adorable and heart-warming videos of animals and their antics. The 8-second shows a man visibly sad, with tears pouring down his eyes. Just then, his pet cat senses his sadness and climbs on his chest to comfort him. The cat looks at him, slowly places her little paw on his face and hugs him. Both of them then cosy up and snuggle together.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on November 16, the video has garnered 2.23 lakh views, 13,900 likes and 1,700 retweets. Social media users could not get over the fact of how adorable the video was, and flooded the post with heart emojis. Many cat owners also turned up in the comments section, confirming that their cats also do the same and try to cheer them up in their own ways when they cry.

One user reacted to the sweet clip and wrote, ''If only all humans had half the perceptivity and compassion of this moggie, the world would be a much better place.'' Another user said, '' nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet.'' A third said, '' She melts right into you. What a beautiful baby. Thank You.''

Yet another remembered her cat and wrote, ''I had exactly the same from my Cleopatra. She would lick tears from my face and put her little paw on my hand. When I came home from a trip, she would be very excited and welcoming. ''

In a similar video that showcases the emotional side of animals, a monkey was seen comforting a man. Sensing that the man is distressed, the monkey patted him on the back and urged him to lie down by putting his head on its lap.

