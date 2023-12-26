Viral Video: Camera Plummets From Plane, Ends Up in Pig Pen

The video is going viral on the internet and netizens loved the amusing video.

An old video has resurfaced on the internet which shows a camera falling from an airplane and landing in a pigpen. Moments later, a curious pig comes along and tries to figure out if the object is edible.

The video shows the ultra-close views of the pig's tongue. The description of the video reads, "Camera falls from plane and lands in a pig pen."

The video begins with a man on a chartered plane, using his mobile phone camera to capture the picturesque clouds and the expansive aerial scenery. The unexpected turn of events occurs when, to his astonishment, the phone slips from his hand, plummeting thousands of feet below. The entire descent is documented, capturing the rushing sounds of the wind as the phone descends.

The caption reads, "The pig said, “The world has to see this.”

The video is going viral on the internet and netizens loved the amusing video. Posted on Instagram by Nextdoor, the video has amassed 1 million views with over 49,000 likes and numerous comments.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "That camera was flipping so fast it made a clear picture."

Another user wrote, "Also- I drop my phone when I'm bending down to tie my shoes and it shatters completely but this one falls from a plane and survived ?!!!"

The third user wrote, "Isn't it kinda crazy how the camera was spinning so much the frames became a single smooth one?"