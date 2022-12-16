Viral Video: Camel Witnesses Snow For The First Time, Shares Happiness With Its Friends

The camel shows the goats all his favourite spots

Happy animal videos can lift anyone's mood. One such video doing rounds on the internet shows a camel's reaction after witnessing snow for the first time in its life.

The video was shared by Rancho Grande, a farm and animal sanctuary for hundreds of animals, on Instagram. In the video, the camel named Albert, looks at snow for the first time. It gets excited and starts jumping. The camel then shares its happiness with its friends - a herd of goats. As the video progresses, the animal shows the goats all his favourite spots. As per the voiceover in the video, the animal is a snow camel.

The caption of the clip reads, "We posted this on TikTok. It seemed to make everyone very happy, which is what Albert sets out to do, so we wanted to share it with the Instagram community as well! Thanks for all the support!" The video was shared two days ago and has amassed over 71,000 views and six thousand likes since then.

One user commented, "Absolutely precious! Total joy! Made my day yesterday & now again today."

"Albert and all his friends absolutely made my day yesterday!!! I watched your videos multiples times and shared it with EVERYONE I know. Please let Albert and all his friends know that I'm coming to visit soon so I can see Camel zoomies in person!!!!!" commented another user.

Also Read: Internet in Stitches As Puppy Confuses Hen As Its Mom

A third person added, "I could NOT love this any more!!"

"Everyone's gonna want a pet camel now," remarked a fourth person.

"Oh Albert!!!! Your excitement gives us such joy. We want to come visit you again!!! But until then, enjoy the snow!" said another user.

Featured Video Of The Day 'G20 A Massive Opportunity For India': India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant To NDTV