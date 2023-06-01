Viral Video: Bus Driver Finishes Lunch In Bengaluru Traffic, Internet Says 'He Can Finish Dinner Too'

The video accumulated more than 2 million views and over 220,000 likes.

Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has been long plagued by notorious traffic congestion. Every day, thousands of commuters find themselves stuck in long queues, struggling to navigate the city's chaotic roadways. While being stuck, many even take to social media to express their anger and share their experience with videos and photos. Now, one such video of a driver finishing his entire lunch in Bengaluru traffic has caught the attention of social media users.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sai Chand Bayyavarapu, shows a driver finishing his entire lunch while patiently waiting for vehicles to inch forward at the Silk Board Junction. He is seen eating his meal from a tiffin box and even drinking water, indicating that he has his stomach full.

"Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Shared just a few days back, the video has already accumulated more than 2 million views and over 220,000 likes. It has also sparked a debate about the city's traffic problems. While some empathised with the driver, others criticised the authorities for not doing enough to address the traffic woes.

"It's sad... The driver doesn't even have time to sit and eat peacefully due to the traffic," wrote one user. "He can finish dinner too"," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "Lol even I eat breakfast while driving to office. There are sooo many traffic hotspots where I am literally on the same road for more than 15-20 mins," while another said, "They have. Very hard life let's appreciate its not easy to drive in Bangalore".

Meanwhile, last month a photo of a woman working on a laptop while being stuck in Bengaluru traffic had taken the internet by storm. The image was clicked along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch. "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office," the caption of the Twitter post read.