'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Pic Of Woman Working On Laptop While Being Stuck In Traffic Is Viral

The traffic on the route was caused by a fallen tree

India's silicon valley, Bengaluru is known for its hustle culture and its traffic. Well, proving just that a picture is going viral on the internet which shows a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru. The picture was clicked along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch.

The picture of it was posted on Twitter by Nihar Lohiya and it soon gained traction online. "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office," the caption read.

Check out the picture here:

However, the traffic on the route was caused by a fallen tree, which had been hit by a truck near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road. The deputy commissioner of police (traffic south division), Sujeetha Salman shared details with commuters on Twitter and requested them to "move on an alternate road route".

A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road and the tree fell down causing traffic congestion, the motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbulur Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route. pic.twitter.com/54vTYiVQBB — Sujeetha Salman , IPS (@DCPSouthTrBCP) May 16, 2023

However, Mr Lohiya's gained traction and collected several comments. A user wrote, "Imagine the pressure if she has to work on a damn motorbike. How insensitive are the employers. But if she is late due to her own accord then she is to be blamed."

Another user wrote, "Imagine the pressure, the feeling of lost in your own city where you work 10+hours a day, the disdain. All she required was a smooth traffic-less road where she could commute peacefully from her home and not account for the "extra" hour it takes to commute through a 5KM stretch."

The third user commented, "Everything was fine with WFH but no the companies had to have the upper hand and keep employees subjugated."

"This should not be glorified. This is peak crappy corporate culture," the fourth user wrote.