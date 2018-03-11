Viral Video: Bengaluru Top Cop Wins Praise For Saluting Schoolboy

The video which has been doing the rounds on social media was shared on Facebook by Bengaluru City Police on Friday. It has since collected 1,500 shares and over 80,000 views.
"A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline," read the caption.
The police officer's show of respect for the young child won praise online.
"Great officer. Although ur (sic) in a dignified position, ur (sic) salute to a citizen(boy) has made me speechless. Hats off to u (sic) Sir," wrote a person.
Another wrote, "That's really what we would love to see in our city... Respect for each other."
T Suneel Kumar took charge as Bengaluru's police chief August last year. He took over from Praveen Sood, who was transferred out after just seven months into the job.
