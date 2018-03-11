Viral Video: Bengaluru Top Cop Wins Praise For Saluting Schoolboy

Respect is a two-way street

Offbeat | | Updated: March 11, 2018 10:26 IST
The video was shared on Facebook by Bengaluru City Police and it went viral

A wise man once said - respect is a two-way street, if you want to get it, you've got to give it. In a heartwarming gesture of treating people with respect, Bengaluru's top cop was seen saluting a schoolboy. In a candid moment caught on camera, a schoolboy walking past Bengaluru city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar stopped to give him a salute as a mark of respect. The top cop who was seen leaving Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital accompanied by his colleagues stopped and promptly returned the young citizen's gesture with a salute.

The video which has been doing the rounds on social media was shared on Facebook by Bengaluru City Police on Friday. It has since collected 1,500 shares and over 80,000 views.

"A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline," read the caption.
 
 
 


The police officer's show of respect for the young child won praise online.

"Great officer. Although ur (sic) in a dignified position, ur (sic) salute to a citizen(boy) has made me speechless. Hats off to u (sic) Sir," wrote a person.

Another wrote, "That's really what we would love to see in our city... Respect for each other."

"Lots of respect to sir n yes a salute from my side too.. Extremely humble person n shows in his action too," wrote a third.

T Suneel Kumar took charge as Bengaluru's police chief August last year. He took over from Praveen Sood, who was transferred out after just seven months into the job.

