Viral Video: Artist Creates Amazing Optical Illusion On A Tree Trunk, Internet Stunned

Picture shows a girl is spinning on a ball.

Internet has plenty of amazing artwork videos. One such video going viral on social media shows an unnamed artist creating a fairy-like structure spinning on a ball with a tree trunk hovering above her head. This optical illusion is intended to create a sense of depth.

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting pic.twitter.com/LkCRhOW8Hc — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 5, 2022

Shared by a user named Gabriele Corno on Twitter on Friday, the caption of the post reads as, "Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting." The post, however, doesn't specify where the video has been shot.

The clip begins with a man wrapping a while paper around a tree trunk and drawing an silhouette of a girl standing on a ball with black paint. The artist further paints the background of the outline sketch with merging as same as the background of the tree. When the side part of the girl's structure starts looking as same as the tree's background, the artist paints the girl with yellow paint and gives a finish to the creation.

The end result of the creation appears as the tree trunk is split in two, giving the impression that the girl is spinning on a ball.

Since being shared on Friday, the video has amassed over 2.5 million views and more than 1.1 lakh likes on Twitter.

The video has won millions of hearts and has been appreciated by numerous users in the comment section of the post.

"People amaze me with their talent," wrote a user while another simply said "Unbelievable."

A third user shared the post and wrote, "This is an amazing timeline cleanse."

Trompe-l'ille is a realistic painting technique that the artist appears to have used to create this optical illusion.