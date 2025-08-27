Watch: 72-Year-Old Saree-Clad Kerala Woman Drives Rolls-Royce Ghost In Dubai, Wows The Internet

Mani Amma, a 72-year-old Indian woman, has gone viral for driving a luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost in Dubai while elegantly dressed in a traditional saree. The video showcases her confidence and composure behind the wheel, impressing viewers worldwide. Known as "The Driver Amma," Mani Amma holds driving licenses for 11 types of vehicles and runs a driving school in Kerala. She has mastered driving various vehicles, including cars, trucks, forklifts, and cranes. Anand Mahindra, a prominent businessman, even shared her story on social media, calling her his "MondayMotivation" and praising her insatiable appetite for life.

A recent video features Mani Amma showcasing her international driving permit before getting behind the wheel of a luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost. She navigates the city streets with confidence, impressing viewers with her calm demeanour.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked admiration online, with many praising her attitude and calling her an inspiration for living life to the fullest. One user wrote, "Possibly the oldest lady in the world with an active international driver's license with all type ratings."

Another commented, " Now let's get the license to fly a plane."