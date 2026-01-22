70-Year-Old UP Man's First Vlog Goes Viral, Hits 29 Million Views In 72 Hours

A 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has defied age stereotypes and become an internet sensation after his first-ever vlog went viral. Vinod Kumar Sharma, who has no prior vlogging experience, took to Instagram and garnered 22.2 million views on his first video, proving it's never too late to start something new. At the time of writing this story, the views had increased to almost 30 million.

In his debut video, he humbly introduced himself, saying, "70 saal ki umr mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon" (Making my first vlog at 70). He explained he is trying something new to stay engaged, despite having no prior experience. He said in the video that he doesn't know how to vlog but was trying it as a way to spend his time meaningfully during retirement.

He says in the video, "Mera naam Vinod Kumar Sharma hai. Main UP ka rehne wala hu. Mujhko vlog banana ni aata, fir bhi mai koshish kar raha hu ki samay vyatit karne ke liye, vlog banaya jaye. Aasha hai aapko mera ye vlog pasand ayega jisse ki mai prothsahit ho kar, aage bhi es karya ko jari rakh sakhu (My name is Vinod Kumar Sharma. I am from Uttar Pradesh. I don't know how to vlog, but I am trying to spend my time by making videos. I hope you like this vlog so that I feel encouraged to continue this work."

The video also received over 2 million likes and thousands of supportive comments from users who were touched by his innocence.

Watch the video here:

His authenticity and humility have touched hearts, reminding people of their own parents and grandparents. Comments like "Age is just a number, uncle" and "Hum aapke saath hai" (We're with you, uncle) flooded the video. One user said, "Uncle Ji, you've made our hearts happy."

Another commented, "Keep it up, Dada Ji... There is no age for learning.... You proved this code very well."

A third user said, "Well said, Grandpa, I got guidance. You said a very beautiful thing: "I will not stop until all the taunts turn into claps."

Following the viral success, his Instagram following surged to over 64,000 followers as users flocked to support his journey. His sincerity also caught the attention of celebrities, including actors Anupam Kher and Jay Bhanushali. Bhanushali dropped a sweet comment under the clip and said, "Agle vlog ka intezaar kar raha hoon, bahut acha laga aapka pehla vlog."

His success is being celebrated as a reminder that age is just a number and that genuine, unfiltered content still resonates deeply in the era of highly produced social media videos.