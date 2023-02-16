Praful Billore, Known For 'MBA Chaiwala' Videos, Buys Mercedes SUV

Internet sensation Prafull Billore posing with his brand new Mercedes.

Prafull Billore, who is famous on social media for his videos as 'MBA Chai Wala', has bought a Mercedes. Mr Billore posted a video of him visiting the showroom to take the delivery of the expensive car and then going to a temple before heading home. His motivational story turned Mr Billore into an internet sensation. The MBS dropout opted to run a tea stall outside IIM-Ahmedabad in 2017 and steadily gained success. He now has several eateries under the brand name 'MBA Chai Wala'.

The video posted by Mr Billore three days ago shows his family holding a mini ceremony at the Mercedes showroom while taking the delivery of the GLE, a premium SUV. The family members cut a cake after the staff members hand over a symbolic key to the car. In the video, Mr Billore is also seen signing some documents.

Reports say the car costs Rs 90 lakh.

They then drive the car from the showroom and visit a temple before going home, as seen in the video.

Inspirational text "Hold the vision, trust the process" is seen as a super on the entire video.

Mr Billore's success story has received more than three lakh on Instagram, where he has 1.5 million followers.

He also posted a picture of himself posing with the expensive car with a caption that reads, "Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime."

Mr Billore's story had inspired many other people, including an Economics graduate, who set up a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's Patna last year. Priyanka Gupta, 24, gave competitive exams and also tried to land a job. But when they did not work out, she said she decided to go the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)" way.