Viral Video: 7-Year-Old Boy Consoles Crying 25-Year-Old Sister, Internet Is All Hearts

Siblings undoubtedly share a special bond. Many times, no one understands you better because you come from the same place and have had similar experiences. A brother-sister relationship is unlike any other. It's unique because having an opposite-gender sibling can teach you a lot about life and yourself. In a video that accurately describes the relationship, a seven-year-old boy is seen consoling her crying elder sister.

The video was shared by user PAPz on Instagram. It shows the young boy standing next to his sister who is sitting on a chair. She looks sad and had tears in her eyes. The boy holds her face, wipes her tears and asks his sister if she is doing fine. The short clip showed the unconditional love the two siblings shared.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "This happened last year, 2021. My brother was playing and suddenly he saw my sister crying and he left everything and ran to her to check if she was doing okay. He tried understanding what happened to her by looking at me or asking me if I did something or not."

"He is 7 years old but still has the maturity to just sit there for her and understand that its her bad day and she isn't doing well and reassuring that everything will be okay," she continued.

The video was shared on November 7 and since then it has amassed six million views and over four lakh likes. Many users got emotional looking at the video.

One user said, "Save him at all cost he is gonna grow into a perfect gentleman."

"God bless this sweet boy and their beautiful bond!" remarked another person.

Sharing a similar experience, a user commented, "My brother who is like 11 now , many times I cry very hard and he just pat my head and back everytime and hug me whenever I come from hostel he knows how i feel and what i want. We have a big age difference of 10 years i m 21 now but he sometimes become my elder brother to me."

"My personal experience and observation is that children's are more sensitive and emotionally intelligent them most of grown up ppl out there we haven't only lost our innocence while growing up but have also lost a part of our soul and that's the basic reason that we are suffering," said another user.

