Viral: This Woman Turned Her AirPods Into Earrings So They Don't Get Lost

Apple's AirPods have been the subject of many jokes since they were released in 2016. Small, expensive and high-tech as they may be, they are also really easy to misplace. As they are just about an inch and a half in length, it's not uncommon to hear about people losing their AirPods. However, if you own AirPods, you can try what this woman did - she turned them into earrings and called them Airings!
According to Buzzfeed News, Gabrielle Reilly - a 22-year-old paralegal from Virginia - turned her AirPods into earrings so they wouldn't get lost.
Gabrielle posted a video on Twitter modelling the AirPod earrings, and the video has gone viral with over 3.4 million 'views'.
I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is pic.twitter.com/4pHnc8wvfv— pop (@bloodorgy) January 26, 2019
"I absolutely refuse to lose them. My cat ate through two pairs of Beats Bluetooth earphones, and all my other earphones," Gabrielle told Buzzfeed News. "So I got the AirPods because there was no wire for her to chew but I still needed something to connect them."
"So I made earrings. I also have a chain necklace that I used to connect them. It took me maybe around an hour to make the earrings because I had to custom-make the piece that connects the AirPods to the earrings."
The Airings were met with such an enthusiastic response on Twitter that Gabrielle is now selling them for $20. They are detachable so they can be charged and worn as earrings.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
She's in 3019 yall— M E L A N I N C H A M E L E O N (@ArielleMonai) January 26, 2019
PATENT THIS NOW! pic.twitter.com/8SeyBWiAJm— nicolas flamel (@toky0_martian) January 26, 2019
This is genius https://t.co/tWX60YCDqL— Sheri Coyle (@makeupsheri) January 29, 2019
All of a sudden I want air pods https://t.co/ICjLLP0qEW— azathioprene brand name (@percocetq4hprn) January 29, 2019
What do you think of the Airings? Let us know using the comments section below.
