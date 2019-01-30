Viral: This Woman Turned Her AirPods Into Earrings So They Don't Get Lost

Gabrielle Reilly shared a video which shows her wearing AirPods as a pair of earrings.

Apple's AirPods have been the subject of many jokes since they were released in 2016. Small, expensive and high-tech as they may be, they are also really easy to misplace. As they are just about an inch and a half in length, it's not uncommon to hear about people losing their AirPods. However, if you own AirPods, you can try what this woman did - she turned them into earrings and called them Airings!

According to Buzzfeed News, Gabrielle Reilly - a 22-year-old paralegal from Virginia - turned her AirPods into earrings so they wouldn't get lost.

Gabrielle posted a video on Twitter modelling the AirPod earrings, and the video has gone viral with over 3.4 million 'views'.

I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is pic.twitter.com/4pHnc8wvfv — pop (@bloodorgy) January 26, 2019

"I absolutely refuse to lose them. My cat ate through two pairs of Beats Bluetooth earphones, and all my other earphones," Gabrielle told Buzzfeed News. "So I got the AirPods because there was no wire for her to chew but I still needed something to connect them."

"So I made earrings. I also have a chain necklace that I used to connect them. It took me maybe around an hour to make the earrings because I had to custom-make the piece that connects the AirPods to the earrings."

The Airings were met with such an enthusiastic response on Twitter that Gabrielle is now selling them for $20. They are detachable so they can be charged and worn as earrings.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

She's in 3019 yall — M E L A N I N C H A M E L E O N (@ArielleMonai) January 26, 2019

This is genius https://t.co/tWX60YCDqL — Sheri Coyle (@makeupsheri) January 29, 2019

All of a sudden I want air pods https://t.co/ICjLLP0qEW — azathioprene brand name (@percocetq4hprn) January 29, 2019

