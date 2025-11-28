Flying To Leh Cheaper Than Crossing NCR? Social Media Shocked By Travel Cost Comparison

A recent post on social media has caught attention by comparing travel costs within and outside Delhi. Surprisingly, a flight from Delhi to Leh costs less than taking a cab from Gurugram to Greater Noida.

The post states that a flight from Delhi to Leh costs Rs 1,540, while a taxi from Gurugram to Greater Noida costs Rs 1,952.

Check Out The Post Here:

This comparison reveals a unique situation where flying hundreds of kilometers to the mountains proves cheaper than crossing the NCR by road.

The caption of the post read, "Imagine... flying to the mountains is cheaper than crossing NCR."

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media expressed surprise at this disparity in price. Many also said that local taxi fares have become very expensive, while long-distance flights are sometimes cheaper.

One user commented, "So true I cost around 1500-1800 if you book a cab early in the morning around 7-7:30 am."

Another user noted, "What about return flight of leh to delhi."

A user also suggested people to take cab instead of booking a cab in NCR.

"Take a metro," added a third user.