Bengaluru Proofreader With Class 10 Education Saves Rs 1 Crore In 25 Years, Inspires The Internet

A Bengaluru proofreader with a Class 10 education has inspired thousands online by revealing achieved financial independence with savings of over Rs 1 crore. His Reddit post, "Reached a major milestone: 1 crore. Took me 25 years," went viral, with many praising his patience, discipline, and smart financial choices as a testament to the power of steady saving.

Starting with just Rs 5,000 in 2000 and a Class 10 qualification, he landed a proofreader job with a modest salary of Rs 4,200, which eventually rose to Rs 63,000 through dedication and consistency. He lived a simple life, renting homes instead of buying property. He steadily built his savings through fixed deposits and recurring deposits, resisting the temptation to spend or take loans. His disciplined approach paid off, and at 48, he has accumulated over Rs 1 crore in savings, securing his family's future.

In his Reddit post, he shared that his journey to financial independence was built on patience, not quick fixes. He sacrificed luxuries like owning a car or a home, opting for financial security over lifestyle upgrades.

"We have our ancestral home in the village where we'll eventually go live the rest of our lives. We have always been very frugal because we have had no one to look to for help. Luckily we have never had a major illness or hardships. We're good at taking care of our health, rarely go see a doctor. I conclude from my experience that education, intelligence, health and time are one's big assets. Also, patience and discipline are essential for achieving long-term goals," he wrote.

The post sparked a wave of responses on Reddit, with many users feeling motivated by his story, particularly young professionals who struggle with lifestyle pressures. Some praised his patience in an era of instant gratification, while others noted that applying similar discipline to modern investment options like mutual funds could yield results faster. The post also sparked discussions on the benefits of renting versus buying, with some users commending his decision to rent for the flexibility it provided.

One user said, "I think this is the best post I have read on Reddit till date. Amidst all the fear mongering and lack of clarity among people of my generation when it comes to differentiating between needs and wants, your post feels like a breath of fresh air. I am a millennial, and I often see both my generation and Gen Z simply throwing around big random numbers on Reddit and associating those with happiness and peace of mind. But Sir, your post has truly cut through the noise. I genuinely thank you for sharing this with us, and I will certainly bookmark it if I manage to find the option."

Another commented, "I really appreciate your journey!! Thank you for sharing it. Always remember that it is easier to make your next one crore from the existing one crore. Than spending it on something else."

A third said, "Proud of Man. This is some real hustle.And I feel a bit relieved reading. Lately been very tensed about savings and worrying about left behind since I am nearly 28 and next to nothing saved bc of some family issues. Reading that you started at 27 with nothing at hand and reaching here really makes me feel happy for you. You have great attitude towards life like my father had. "

A fourth added, 'This is no less feet….great achievement. Your perseverance, discipline paid off. Lot of respect. And like someone already said the next leap to 2/3/4…Cr should be much quicker going forward. Best of luck and keep inspiring."