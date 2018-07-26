Viral Dance Craze Has People Hopping Off Moving Cars. Mumbai Police Says...

Television actor Nia Sharma posted her video doing the challenge but with a disclaimer.

From microwaving aluminum foil to the 'tide pod challenge', to the 'condom challenge', 2018 has so far seen more than its fair share of viral and dangerous trends. Adding to the list is the #InMyFeelings challenge which has currently taken over social media. The viral trend involves people hopping out of a slow moving car, leaving its door open and dancing next to it as singer Drake's chartbuster "In My Feelings" plays in the background. Videos of netizens trying the scary, viral challenge have flooded social media. Mumbai Police, one of India's most Internet-savvy police departments, has posted a tweet warning people against the viral challenge.

In a tweet posted some nine hours before writing this, Mumbai police tweeted a video showing the dangerous repercussions the challenge can lead to. "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!" the official handle tweeted.

The video shows two people doing the "In My Feelings" challenge. But wait till you see what happens in the end.

In case it still needs saying, do not try this or any other dangerous challenge at home or anywhere else.

Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 1,800 'likes' and more than 600 retweets. Actor Ajay Devgn has retweeted the video as well.

Several celebrities have posted their videos doing the challenge. Hollywood star Will Smith shared his version of the challenge with a warning.

Actor Shay Mitchell of Pretty Little Liars fame also posted a video doing the challenge.

Television actor Nia Sharma posted her video with a disclaimer. "PS: car doesn't move in Mumbai traffic," she wrote on Instagram.

The challenge is being copied all over the world, which is why not only Mumbai Police, the National Transportation Safety Board in the US has also warned against the viral trend. Here's what they tweeted:

Police in Spain has also issued a warning, reports The Local.

The Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi even ordered the arrest of three people who participated in the viral dance challenge.

