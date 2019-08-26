Video: Woman Steals Stroller From Shop - And Forgets Her Baby Behind

A woman was caught on camera stealing a stroller from a shop, and forgetting her baby there.

Three women were caught on camera stealing a stroller from a store. Their theft attempt, however, was foiled when one of them forgot her baby inside the New Jersey store. The women were at Bambi Baby in Middletown on Friday, according to Fox News.

While two of the women distracted an employee, the third one grabbed a stroller and walked out with it. Surveillance footage shared by Bambi Baby shows the woman picking up the stroller and walking out with it. She takes it out of the store, but leaves her baby behind. Bambi Baby described the theft as "unreal" while sharing the video on Facebook:

According to CBS News, at least six minutes passed before one of the three women came back for the child.

"I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller," said store owner Enelio Ortega to CBS News.

"If you need to steal for a living, that's a personal problem, that's a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what's going on, that affected me. That's why I'm sharing the video as much as possible."

Police were able to track down two of the three women. They were charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

