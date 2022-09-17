Video: Visitors Seek Shelter After Spotting Funnel-Shaped Cloud Forming Over Disney World In US

US National Weather Service confirmed it was in fact a "funnel cloud".

A large funnel-shaped cloud formation stunned and concerned guests at Walt Disney World Florida, US, this week after it appeared in the dark skies above the theme park.

Video captured by a visitor at Disney World showed the ominous cloud formation over Epcot - one of the four theme parks at the Florida resort - on Thursday. "No lines on this ride," the user wrote in the caption while sharing the footage on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. In the comment section, several users speculated that the cloud was a tornado.

However, the US National Weather Service (NWS) informed on Twitter that it was in fact a "funnel cloud". "Looks like it could be a funnel cloud, hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though," the NWS station at Tampa Bay commented.

According to The Independent, dark clouds covered most of the sky, but there were no severe weather warnings for the day. Citing Jonathan Kegges, a metrologist, the outlet also reported that the Disney cloud could have been a "scud cloud", which is more jagged and wispy than a smoother-looking funnel cloud.

"This could just be a scud cloud, which is a jagged cloud that gets sucked into the updraft of a thunderstorm," Mr Kegges said. "Often times, scud are incorrectly identified as funnel clouds or tornadoes," he added.

The metrologist also explained that funnel and scud clouds can turn into tornadoes, but it did not do so on Thursday. The funnel cloud did not cause any damage to the theme parks or nearby resorts, but it did create a commotion.