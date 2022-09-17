Video: Man Rushes Towards Queen Elizabeth's Coffin, Cops Tackle Him To Ground

The man was "arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act".

A shocking new video has emerged online of the moment a man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rush towards Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall. According to The Guardian, the man darted out of line and allegedly ran up the stairs of the catafalque before touching the coffin.

The now-viral video showed mourners looking in horror as the police officers pounced on him and took him to the floor, before removing him from the hall.

Watch the video below:

As per the report, the Metropolitan police detained the man on Friday evening "following a disturbance" in Westminster Hall, where the late monarch is lying in state.

In a statement, the Scotland Yard police said, "Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance." It added that the man was "arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody".

Meanwhile, this comes days after a man was detained for heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth's coffin. The man was pulled to the floor by a police officer after he was heard shouting "Andrew, you're a sick old man".

In a statement, the cop stated, "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022." Breach of the peace, also known as disturbing the peace, is a form of disorderly conduct, which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland.