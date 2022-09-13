Man Arrested For Heckling Prince Andrew At Queen's Funeral Procession

The 22-year-old was charged with "breach of the peace on the Royal Mile".

A man has been arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

According to a video going viral on the internet, all the Queen's children, including the King, were walking behind her coffin when the man shouted "Andrew, you're a sick old man". He was then quickly removed from the crowd and detained by the police, the Independent reported.

#PrinceAndrew heckled during procession on way to St Giles cathedral in Edinburgh.Pulled out of the crowd. @SkyNews#QueenElizabethpic.twitter.com/q6lSQc2azV — Charlotte O'Shea (@CharlotteOCOS) September 12, 2022

Another video on Twitter showed the man being pulled to the floor by a police officer. He was heard shouting "disgusting" while being led away by a cop. A third video showed the man sitting handcuffed and flanked by two police officers.

As per the outlet, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the man's arrest. In a statement, the cop stated, "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

Breach of the peace, also known as disturbing the peace, is a form of disorderly conduct, which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth In Remarkable Way

The arrest came as the Queen's coffin was being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital. The Queen's son, King Charles III, walked behind the coffin alongside Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

All three of Prince Andrew's siblings were dressed in armed forces uniforms. But he was not, having been stripped of his military patronages and roles in February by his mother following a sexual assault scandal resulting from a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre the previous year.