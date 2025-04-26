Prince Andrew, Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Dies By Suicide: Report

Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said Saturday. Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was 41.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the family said in a statement provided to AFP by her agent.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

She had accused Epstein of using her as a sex slave, and said she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 -- a minor under US law -- after meeting him through the American billionaire.

In 2019, Epstein took his own life in a New York City jail cell, while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes.

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied her allegation of sexual assault and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement. As part of the deal, he reportedly gave money to a charity for sex-trafficking victims.

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," Giuffre's family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit".

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Giuffre left three children, Christian, Noah, and Emily, who were "the light of her life", her family said.

Last month, she was hospitalised after a car she was in crashed with a school bus in a rural area north of the Western Australian capital Perth.

Giuffre initially posted a picture to social media from her hospital bed of her bruised face, saying she only had four days to live.

Her agent later said Giuffre had not realised the post had been published to the public.

Western Australia police said at the time it was a "minor crash" between a school bus carrying 29 children and another vehicle.

Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said Giuffre had been a "dear friend" and a champion for other victims.

"Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring."

New York-based agent Dini von Mueffling described her client as "one of the most extraordinary human beings".

"Deeply loving, wise, and funny, she was a beacon to other survivors and victims," she said.

