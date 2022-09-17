Viral Video: Police Officer's Unique Mantra To Spread Helmet Awareness Leaves Internet In Splits

One internet user revealed the name of the cop to be Bhagwat Prasad Pandey.

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is a traffic rule that no one should ever wink at. Now, a hilarious video suggesting the same has surfaced on the internet and left social media users in splits.

The video, posted on Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav, shows a police officer's unique response to a man riding a bike without a helmet. "This brother would not have even been dressed with so much respect, at his wedding," read the caption of the post in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

The short clip showed a policeman confronting a man, who was apparently riding a bike without a helmet. The police officer put the helmet on the rider's head and started explaining traffic rules like he was chanting some mantras (hymns).

The cop was also seen pleading with the rider with folded hands to wear the helmet. In Hindi, the officer explained that if he was caught without a helmet ever again, he would be fined five times the current amount for violating traffic rules.

The clip was shared on September 9 on Twitter. Since then, it has garnered more than 191,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes.

In the comment section, several internet users applauded the officer for his unique idea. One user even revealed the name of the cop to be Bhagwat Prasad Pandey.

One user wrote, "That is the right way to teach ppl to obey the law." Another said, "Inspirational incident.."

"Very friendly behaviour of the police. This really creates trust and spread happiness among all," commented third. "He is such adorable and kind guy ever have seen from our Madhya Pradesh His Name is Bhagwat Prasad Pandey .huge loving person from our state," added fourth.

The location where this incident took place is yet to be known.