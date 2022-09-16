Watch: Drone Captures Mesmerising View Of Lake Full Of Lotus Flowers In Kerela

Picture shows the lake full of beautiful lotus flowers.

A video showing mesmerising view of a beautiful lake full of lotus flowers has surfaced on the internet. According to the description of the video, it has been captured in Kerala. The stunning beauty has been captured with a drone camera that shows a 360-degree view of the blooming lotuses in the water body. It is an old video but going viral now.

Shared by a user named Soul and Fuel on social media platform Reddit on Thursday, the 16-second clip opens with a close view of numerous lotus flowers blooming in the lake. Two yachts can also be seen in the middle of the lake along with row of beautiful trees.

"Drone captures a beautiful lake full of lotus in Kerala," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has received hundreds of upvotes. Numerous users praised the scenic beauty of the lake.

One user wrote, "The clear skies and fresh air. I could only wish to enjoy that."

A second user simply said, "Soo beautiful."

Videos of natural surroundings that show such beauty are frequently shared on social media. A video that went viral in July showed mesmerising view from Maharashtra's Naneghat.

The video appeared to show water from a fall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down. The wind accompanying the rainfall in Naneghat made the beautiful scene possible.

The clip was posted by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter with caption, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, the water fall is at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."

The video received lakhs of views and thousands of likes after getting shared.



