Caught On Camera: Two Women Thrash Each Other During Fight At Nashik Toll Plaza

A shocking video showing two women engaged in a serious fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza has surfaced on social media. While one of them was a toll plaza employee, the other one appeared to be a passenger. In the clip, the two were seen pulling each other's hair and slapping each other multiple times before onlookers intervened to stop the brawl.

The caption of a Twitter post read, "A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik".

Watch the video below:

A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik. @IGPNashikRangepic.twitter.com/1PwGTugSqo — 𝕄𝕣.ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) September 15, 2022

The video opened to show the two saree-clad women punching, abusing and slapping each other repeatedly. One of them is even heard threatening to tear their saree, amidst a verbal argument conversation in Marathi. At the end of the video, the crowd of onlookers are then seen intervening and distancing the women.

The incident took place on Wednesday allegedly over toll fees.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a man slapped a woman employee of a toll booth in Madhya Pradesh last month after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. The incident was caught on CCTV footage. The man claimed he was a local and hence should be exempted from paying the toll charges. But he didn't have any document to prove that. A case was later lodged against the accused.

In another viral clip, a group of men on bikes, with sticks, were seen approaching the toll plaza. One of them was seen hitting the toll barricade with the stick. The police, however, said no case was filed against them as the toll employees mentioned only one person in their complaint.