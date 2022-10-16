Video: This Assam Couple Will Be Getting Free Pizza Every Month From Restaurant Chain. Here's Why

Shanti Prasad and Mintu Rai took place on 21 June in Assam.

A couple from Assam, who went viral a few months back for signing an unusual contract on their wedding, is yet again making waves on social media.

The wedding of Shanti Prasad and Mintu Rai took place on 21 June in Assam. After exchanging vows, the pair signed a piece of paper, comprising a fun list of do's and don'ts. The list included going to the gym every day, shopping after every 15 days and eating one pizza every month.

Now, months after their wedding, while it is still unclear if they are following other conditions, the couple has been sponsored by the multi-national restaurant chain Pizza Hut to fulfil their wish of eating a pizza every month. On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Pizza Hut India announced on Instagram that they would provide the couple with free pizzas once a month for a year.

"A pizza a month for a long and happy life with your husband!! That's the deal we are living for. #HappyKarvaChauth to all pizza-loving happy couples," Pizza Hut wrote in the caption of the post.

The video showed the couple visiting a nearby Pizza Hut outlet, where they enjoyed a variety of delicious pizzas. They were also seen taking some selfies together while waiting for the food to come.

Pizza Hut India shared uploaded the post on Thursday and since then the video garnered nearly 30,000 views and over 1,300 likes.

In the comment section, while one user jokingly wrote, "This generation has lost it," another hilarious added, "Is it a ninja technique for free pizzas?" "So nice," commented third.