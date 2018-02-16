Video: Sushi So Fresh It Was Still Moving When Served The diner, however, didn't seem to mind. In tweets, he revealed that he did eat the dish and that it was "very delicious".

A restaurant-goer in Japan discovered that his clam sushi or "hokkigai" was still moving when it was served. In a squirmish video posted by Twitter user "shoumizo3446", a clam sitting on top of sushi rice was still wriggling when it reached the serving plate. The video taken at Sushiro, a popular conveyor belt Sushi chain in Japan, shows the writhing clam being poked by chopsticks as customers are heard having a laugh.



Captioned, "the tragedy of Sushiro," the barely 30-second video went massively viral with nearly 6 million views and 49,000 retweets since being posted on February 11.



The video may make you queasy so watch at your own risk:

The diner, however, didn't seem to mind the moving clam. In tweets, he revealed that he did eat the dish and that it was "very delicious".



Though not all types of sushi come with ingredients that are alive, they could still be problematic. That seemed to be the case for one sushi lover in California who was shocked to find a



