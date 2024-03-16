Video: Street Vendor's Dough Tossing Stuns Onlookers, Earns Praise Online

The video was shot at a food joint aptly named 'Flying Paratha'.

A street vendor in Delhi has become an internet sensation thanks to his incredible paratha dough-tossing skills. The undated video shows the vendor expertly tossing perfectly round paratha dough from a distance, landing it directly on a hot pan held by another cook. This impressive display of coordination and precision has garnered over 400,000 views and 2,000 likes on social media platform X.

The video, filmed at a food stall named "Flying Paratha" near Safdarjung Hospital gate number six in Delhi, highlights the often-underrated talent of street chefs. Viewers were amazed by the vendor's accuracy and technique, with comments like "Woww! The Flying Paratha!" and "Practice makes a man perfect...!!!" praising his skill.

Better talent than Ashok Dinda pic.twitter.com/gG5lKJQAWw — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) March 13, 2024

This isn't the first time dough-tossing mastery has gone viral. Last year, a video showcasing a vendor's acrobatic dough manipulation skills emerged on X. The unnamed vendor throws the dough across the air, catching it like a frisbee. He then juggles the dough with impressive dexterity, rotating it on his fingers and spinning it around his body. This 18-second clip garnered over 2.4 million views and 13,000 likes, with viewers appreciating his passion and dedication to his craft.

Be proud of your work pic.twitter.com/X7sJl47dPK — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) June 27, 2023

These viral videos show the artistry and talent often found among street vendors. Their impressive skills not only entertain but also highlight the dedication and passion they bring to their work.