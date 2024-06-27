Video: Social Media Abuzz After Video Shows Snake On Scooter

The snake was coiled around the petrol tank lid.

A video of a python curled up around a scooter's petrol tank has gone viral on social media. Although the incident's location and date are unknown, bystanders speaking Malayalam speculate that it most likely happened in Kerala, India.

Salihkt Mullambath posted the video to Instagram, and it has received a lot of attention online. The unexpected finding of the snake shocked and alarmed the viewers.

The opening scene of the video shows someone carefully raising the scooter's seat with a long object-possibly a stick or branch. This displays a snake curled around the petrol tank of the scooter. The video highlights the snake's stealthy nature, as it managed to find a niche within the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

The video has got more than 7 million views on Instagram with many users commenting on the surprising yet shocking video.

"The snake came to check if there was a full tank of petrol in the vehicle," commented a user.

"This is an Indian rock python (Perum pambu) that is that is non-venomous," wrote another user.