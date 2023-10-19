Video Shows Rats In Train Pantry, Railways Responds

The video shows rats eating food in the train pantry.

The issue of subpar food quality on Indian Railways has long been a subject of concern, with passengers frequently encountering problems such as the presence of unhygienic objects in their meals. However, a recent incident has brought these concerns to the forefront, as it was not just about a lapse in food quality but a rather unsettling occurrence. Rats were discovered inside the pantry of a train, walking over and eating the stored food. The evidence of this shocking incident was captured on video by a passenger and shared on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named @mangirish_tendulkar, who had been traveling with his family on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their journey, they witnessed rats freely roaming within the pantry car of the train. Using his mobile phone, he recorded this disturbing sight and shared it on social media.

In his post, he expressed his dismay and wrote, "As a railway enthusiast and frequent traveler, this incident has deeply unsettled me. On October 15, I was aboard the 11099 Madgaon Express, which was scheduled to depart at 1:45 pm but experienced a delay until 3:30 pm. Given my passion for railways, I decided to document the train's engine coupling and began to walk towards the rear. It was then that I made this startling discovery. I observed at least 6-7 rats in the middle of the pantry car, though I could manage to capture footage of only 4 of them."

Frustrated by the situation, Mr Tendulkar attempted to report the issue to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but the response was disheartening. The RPF personnel reportedly mentioned that there were hundreds of rats residing beneath the tracks, questioning the significance of a few entering the trains. Seeking a more constructive resolution, the passenger then approached Assistant Station Master Meena, who in turn contacted the Pantry Manager. However, the pantry manager's response was equally disheartening, as he remarked, "There are indeed numerous rats in the pantry. What can we possibly do about it? The railways consistently provide us with only substandard coaches."

"Then finally, I was able to complain on the Rail Madad app, and I hope the action is strictly taken," Mr. Tendulkar wrote.

The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken.Pantry Car Staff have been sensitised to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car.

The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which is being ensured. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 18, 2023

This video was also shared on X by a handle named @mumbaimatterz on October 18. Responding to which, the IRCTC wrote, "The matter is taken seriously, and suitable action has been taken. Pantry Car Staff have been sensitized to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures, which are being ensured."