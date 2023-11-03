Video Shows Passport Used To Write Phone Numbers, Internet In Splits

The passport was being used to do calculations.

The internet is a repository of strange content that spans the entire spectrum of human interests and curiosities. From bizarre memes and obscure subcultures to weird and wonderful videos, the online world is a treasure trove of the unusual and unexpected. It's a place where the most peculiar hobbies, unique art forms, and unconventional ideas find their home. One such video has resurfaced on Twitter (now known as X) that shows a passport being used as a personal phone directory.

The video, posted on Thursday, has been viewed more than 60,000 times and attracted many comments from users. However, the place where it is shot is not known.

The Passport Officer in Kerala hasn't yet recovered from the shock after seeing a person's passport which came for renewal🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LH5FmrpvbV — Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist2575) November 2, 2023

The video shows a person turning the empty pages of the passport, which are used for visa stamps, and finding them filled with phone numbers.

The video then shows the last page of the document, which was being used for doing calculations. The bizarre clip has attracted the attention of users on the platform who have posted hilarious comments.

"Imagine if somebody travelled with this passport and an immigration officer had to stamp it," one user commented. "Usefulness of resources. He didn't get chance to travel. Why to leave the pages bank?" said another.

"Who does maths calculations or treat passport like a phonebook," a third user said.

Other posted emojis and memes to express their astonishment. Some of them also said that misuse of a passport is a crime and sought to know if the person has faced any penal action.

A few years ago, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had shared a similar story. The photo he shared showed a boy being scolded by his father due to his creativity on his passport. The boy had apparently made drawings all over it.

A passport is a government-issued document that verifies a person's identity and nationality, and allows them to travel internationally. In India, the Ministry of External Affairs issues passports to Indian citizens. A passport is proof of Indian citizenship.