Video Shows Fleet Of Ferraris Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Ashneer Grover Reacts

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named GM Pavan.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes excruciatingly long to cover short distances. Every other day, commuters take to social media to share their traffic struggles and vent their frustration about being stuck in a jam. Recently, one user shared a video on Instagram that showed several Ferraris stuck in the lengthy Bengaluru traffic. Yes, not even the high-end cars are immune from the city's traffic jam.

In the video, a fleet of luxurious Ferrari supercars is caught in the midst of a lengthy traffic jam on Church Street Bel Road. While some cars are patiently waiting behind other vehicles, others are seen crawling through the city's congested streets.

The video was posted on Instagram by user @pavangamemaster. ''FERRARI's traffic in Bangalore,'' the text on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

This ironic sight quickly gained traction on social media, sparking much chatter and amusement. Since being shared, the clip has garnered 4.9 million views, and close to 2.5 lakh likes.

The video also captured the attention of the entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge. He wrote, ''More like Bengaluru takes down Ferrari! I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic.''

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Imagine spending 6 Cr just to be stuck in traffic with the rest of before.'' Another commented, ''Dream sight of every automobile enthusiast.'' A third said, ''Bengaluru never stops in traffic. Amazing video. Shows the reality.''

A fourth added, ''Bengaluru never stops in traffic. Amazing video. Shows the reality.''

According to the latest report by Greenpeace India, the average commute time for car users in Bengaluru is typically observed to be a minimum of one hour when covering a standard travel distance of 10 kilometers. Meanwhile, another report has revealed that Bengaluru suffered a loss of ₹ 19,725 crore per year due to its traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss, and related factors.

Last month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a 190-km tunnel has been proposed to ease traffic congestion in the city, and 8 companies qualified for it. These companies will study and report on how the tunnel road should be, whether it should be four or six lanes, from where it should begin and end, and a decision also needs to be taken on whether it should be expanded across the city, he said.