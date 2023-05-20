Video Shows Dog Playing Piano, Singing. Smiles Guaranteed

The video was first published on TikTok.

The video of a very cute dog spending its evening playing piano and singing is going viral on social media. The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to the dogs' footage, 'Doggoovibess," with the caption, "Uncle Doggo".

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 1 lakh likes, indicating that all 1.6 million viewers who have seen it so far are adoring it.

"He should consider changing the melody to a Lydian scale and maybe not repeating so much the same phrase, but that's just my opinion!" commented a user.

"What a masterpiece. Literally, those two notes in his voice are heavenly," wrote another user.

"Probably before life, when his soul was a human. Maybe the dog was a musician," commented a third user.