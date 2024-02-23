Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya Conquers Hearts At Pakistani Wedding

Men at the wedding synchronize their steps to the song's beats.

A Pakistani wedding video featuring a group of men grooving to the iconic Hindi film song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" has become an internet sensation, highlighting the global reach of Shah Rukh Khan's enduring popularity.

Chaiyya Chaiyya is a song from the 1998 Bollywood film Dil Se. The song was composed by A R Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in the video.

Posted on Instagram by 'Weddings by Salman,' the clip opens with a breathtaking stage bathed in the warm glow of a sunset. Dressed in sharp black attire, the men launch into a synchronized dance routine, their energy perfectly matching the song's infectious rhythm. The caption simply reads "Laiba & Momi," presumably referring to the bride and groom.

But one dancer stands out from the crowd, captivating viewers with his expressive moves and undeniable charisma. His passionate performance adds a special touch to the already heartwarming video, which has garnered widespread admiration online.

This viral video, on the one hand, shows Hindi film music's dominance in South Asia and is also a delightful reminder of how Shah Rukh Khan, through his iconic films and music, continues to inspire and connect people across the globe.

The video has gathered over 12 million views and garnered more than 800,000 likes.

Chaiyya Chaiyya is a timeless song that continues to be enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a song that celebrates love, life, and the power of music.