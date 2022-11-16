Video: Rhino Casually Walks Up To Sleeping Dog. This Happened Next

Viral video shows a stray dog's unlikely encounter with a rhino.

Videos of interaction between two different species of animals are always intriguing to watch. One such clip has gone viral that shows a stray dog's unlikely encounter with a rhinoceros.

Uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip shows a Rhino casually strolling along a road when it comes across a stray dog sleeping on the roadside. While one would expect the rhino to act aggressively, the massive animal instead gently nudges the dog while trying to smell it. The dog, who wakes up to the sight of the rhino, gets frightened and immediately flees the spot.

“If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle,” the officer wrote.

If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle ???????? pic.twitter.com/6WhK5VMyqr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 15, 2022

At the time of writing this, the video collected more than 34k views on Twitter and elicited amusing reactions from users.

“Fantastic creation of the almighty, especially when it is in a normal mood. This vegetarian giant also has a tender heart towards other living beings of lesser size. The licking of the sleeping dog demonstrates this,” a user wrote.

Fantastic creation of the almighty , especially when it is in normal mood. This vegetarian giant has also a tender heart towards other living beings of lesser size . The licking of the sleeping dog demonstrates this — Radhakrishnan Kanoor (@KanoorKanoor) November 16, 2022

One asked how the dog could not sense the massive animal approaching him.

How did that dog NOT hear this huge thing coming?! This VS the dog that hears the mailman from a mile and a half away… — T.D ornithology fan (@TzviDeutsch) November 15, 2022

“Still, hard to come to terms with seeing a rhino staring at you from 6 inches away first thing in the morning when you wake up,” a comment read.

Still, hard to come to terms with seeing a rhino staring at you from 6 inches away first thing in the morning when you wake up! — Ashish Pachory (@apachory) November 16, 2022

Many empathised with the dog who was evidently shocked to see the rhino so close to him.

Imagine waking up to something like that — LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) November 15, 2022

“Nightmare for the dog,” a person wrote.

Nightmare for the dog ???????? — sanket (@sanketnandurka2) November 15, 2022

Another said, “poor doggy”.

Poor doggy ???? — dobin fernandes (@dobinf) November 16, 2022

“Heart in the mouth,” a reaction read.

???? Heart in the mouth ???????????????? — Raj (@shinago) November 15, 2022

Some seemed puzzled to see the rhino casually taking a walk in what appeared to be a residential area.

And where on earth is this rhino roaming in the street terrifying poor dogs???? — Archana Gamgothri (@archa_gamgothri) November 15, 2022

One suggested that not all rhinos are as gentle as the one seen in the clip.

And they can stay gentle over there in Africa. — Mason (@FitzyPNW) November 16, 2022

Another person wrote, “Hahahaha I don't think that there's anything gentle about them, they are wild animals and can quickly turn ugly with them.”

Hahahaha I don't think that's there's anything gentle about them,they are wild animals and can quickly turn ugly with them. — Sarah Goodman (@sarahgood96) November 16, 2022

So, what do you think of the video?



Featured Video Of The Day PM Modi, Xi Jinping Greet Each Other At G-20 Dinner, No Meeting Scheduled