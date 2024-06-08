Video: Pune Man Surfs On Waterlogged Roads, Leaves Internet In Disbelief

The clip has amassed over 47,000 views.

Monsoon is right around the corner and cities like Mumbai and Pune are already receiving pre-monsoon showers which are giving respite to the residents from the heat. However, the downpour waterlogging and power outages in several areas. Amid this, a video of a man from Pune making the best out of the situation has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the man surfing through rainwater and enjoying the weather.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Urmi. In the short clip, a man is seen surfing in the rainwater. As cars tried to get through the waterlogged road, this man floated on what seemed to appear like a mattress. Many people were surprised to see this unique sight.

Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRainspic.twitter.com/Im6e9ey4uR — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) June 7, 2024

"Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains," reads the caption of the video. The 15-second clip was shared on June 7 and since then it has amassed over 47,000 views and over 500 likes on the microblogging platform.

"Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains," said a user.

"I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow," commented a person.

A third said, "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet"

"This is also good way to travel in low areas of Mumbai during heavy rains. Will reach destination quicker & less pollution. #MumbaiRain," remarked a person.

A user added, "Proud of Punekars!!"

"Pune people feel rain in a different way," said a user.

"What nonsense! Where is the traffic police?" questioned an X user.

