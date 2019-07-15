Video: Police Officer Saves Choking Baby After Pulling Over Speeding Car

Deputy Kimbro provided first aid that saved the life of a 12-day-old baby.

A South Carolina police officer is being hailed a hero after his quick-thinking saved the life of a 12-day-old baby. Deputy W Kimbro with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office pulled a car over for speeding on June 11, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

After she was pulled over, a woman inside the car explained that her baby had stopped breathing and she was rushing her to the hospital.

"The mother told the Deputy the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle," said the police department, adding that the deputy officer realised he had to act immediately to save the baby's life.

"Deputy Kimbro took the baby's limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive."

Footage released on Thursday shows Deputy Kimbro massaging the baby and inserting a finger in her mouth to open her airway. "As long as she's crying like that she's breathing," he can be heard saying

He continued performing first aid until medics arrived at the scene and took over.

"Because of Deputy Kimbro's steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live," said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, applauding their officer.

A video of the incident, shared on Facebook, has gone viral with over 2,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

"Thank you for your services and heroic act in saving this baby life!" wrote one person in the comments section. "I am in tears! Thank God for the officer who handled this so compassionately and professionally!" said another.

The baby was transported to a local hospital, reports CNN, and released after she was better. Deputy Kimbro has been awarded a medal for saving her life.

