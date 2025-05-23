US Couple Arrested After Baby Found Living Amid Decomposing Goat And 47 Unkempt Animals

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An 8-month-old child was found living in a home filled with animal feces. Despite the squalor, the child was found in relatively good condition. The couple were arrested and face charges of unlawful conduct toward a child.

In Honea Path, South Carolina, authorities arrested Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley after discovering their 8-month-old child living in deplorable conditions. The home was filled with 47 neglected animals, including raccoons, rabbits, dogs, cats, and chickens, and featured a decomposing goat carcass in the bathtub.

The residence was littered with animal faeces and waste, emitting an overwhelming ammonia stench. Despite the squalor, the child was found in relatively good condition and has been placed with a relative. Both parents face charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and ill treatment of animals.

According to the Honea Path Police Department, "During our investigation, we uncovered severe unsafe and unsanitary conditions that put the infant at risk. Officers found the residence infested with numerous animals, including raccoons, rabbits, dogs, cats, chickens, and deceased animals."

"Animal faeces and waste are throughout the residence. The situation was alarming, prompting us to contact Dr Kim Sanders from PAWS for assistance due to the overwhelming number of animals."

The department further revealed that "among the discoveries was a decomposing goat carcass in the bathtub. In total, over 40 animals were safely removed from the property."

Authorities have charged Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley, the parents of the infant, with child endangerment and animal ill-treatment, citing the shocking conditions of their home, which was overrun with dozens of neglected animals and filth.

"In my 30-plus years of service, I have never encountered such a horrific situation involving unsanitary conditions and such a large number of animals," said an official.