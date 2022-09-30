Video: Otter Juggles Rock Like A Pro, Internet Finds It 'Ridiculously Cute'

The video has amassed 1 million views

Animal videos have always been liked on the internet. It is not just adorable, it also helps in releasing stress. Whether they are enjoying a yummy snack or playing with each other, these clips rake in views by the millions. And a recent viral video was no different. A Twitter user by the name of Buitengebieden shared an absolutely adorable video of an otter juggling a pebble on its chest.

The video shows the otter shuffling pebbles back and forth quickly between its front paws while lying on a bed of rocks.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on September 29 and so far it has amassed 1 million views, 39,700 likes and several comments. The otter's balancing skills have impressed the internet. A user wrote, "Seals, Otters and Beavers are ridiculously cute. I just want them all to be happy and live forever." Another user wrote, "I love otters! They are sooooo multi-talented!!!" The third comment read, "It kind of looks like this cute otter is just practising for when it gets together with its other otter friends & they play 'pass the hot potato."

Well, there is a scientific reason why otters juggle pebbles. A journal Royal Society Open Science says that researchers believed that rock juggling - where otters bat or throw stones in the air, catch them and even roll them around on their chests and necks - was their way of practising or improving the way they retrieve food from mussels, clams and other things they would typically forage in the wild, reported CNN.