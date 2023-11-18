Video Of Woman's Close Encounter With Octopus Goes Viral

The video has been shared by a certified freediver.

Who doesn't like wildlife and marine life videos? Capturing them involves tremendous effort and risks. In the past, there have been numerous instances where individuals either lost their lives or sustained injuries while documenting wild animals in their natural habitats. A similar occurrence unfolded recently when a woman approached an octopus closely during a video recording.

In the footage, the woman is seen swimming in close proximity to the octopus. The video was shared by a blogger known as zanzibar_mermaid on Instagram, who is also identified as a certified freediver according to her bio.

The woman swims alongside an octopus in the blue underwater world. The octopus remains calm and unafraid of the woman's presence, creating a remarkable scene.

The video was shared with a caption that read, "Did you know that octopuses have three hearts, nine brains, and blue blood?"

Check out this incredible underwater footage:

The video has received nearly 3,00,000 views and more than 15,000 likes. Many social media users left interesting comments on the post.

"They are so amazing. I hate seeing their tentacles sticking out of soul bowls in Zanzibar," commented a user.

"They are the most incredible creatures; you're so lucky to share a moment with them like that," wrote another user.

"Curious why this octo is so high in the water column? They're almost always hiding in a den," commented a third user.