Video Of Woman Dancing While Driving Is Viral, UP Police Reacts

The duo is seen grooving and vibing to a song

The reel trend has sparked a wave of videos where social media users perform life-threatening stunts. In one such instance, a new video from Uttar Pradesh surfaced online, showing two women filming themselves while driving recklessly.

The viral video begins with a woman driving a Mahindra Thar SUV, while the other woman is seated in the front passenger seat. The duo is seen grooving and vibing to a song. The woman behind the wheel lifts one hand from the steering wheel to dance. The car was reportedly being driven on NH9, connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Shared on X, the caption read, "She will die herself and risk others' lives! This is the reason for the accident !.... These are the pictures of National Highway NH 9... going from Ghaziabad to Delhi."

The video soon caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh Police. UP police directed Ghaziabad Police to look into the matter.

See the viral video here:

The internet users were not happy with the video either. A user wrote, "Because of such people, road accidents are increasing day by day." Another user wrote, "Just because of them, the lives of others are in danger."

"There are many drivers on the road: like this, talking over the phone, responding to WhatsApp and slowing down on extreme right lane, hopping lanes, obstructing two lanes, pressure honking," the third user commented.

Earlier this year, a video of a dramatic chase between Ghaziabad Police and a white Hyundai i-20 on the Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road went viral. The 47-second clip shows the car driving in reverse at high speed, pursued by police vehicles travelling on a busy road.

Reacting to the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Dasharath Patil said, "Today a video is going viral on social media according to which a car i20 is running in reverse gear on the elevated road. The driver is being chased by a police vehicle. On getting more information about the incident, it was found that it was running on elevated at around 9.30-10.00 pm last night."



