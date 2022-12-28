Video Of Upside-Down Designed Truck Goes Viral, Internet Amused

"I'm so confused it's not even funny like huh," said one person.

Car enthusiasts can be found everywhere in the world. Every country, state and city has its own car culture. Car hobbyists can be found wrenching in garages, having fun at local car shows, lovingly washing their vehicles or simply reading about automotive history at the library. Many of them also like to customise their cars. One such incident of car customisation is now viral on the internet. But there is a unique twist to this. The car has an upside-down appearance.

The video was shared by Lance on Twitter. The video begins with a man exiting a four-way intersection in a truck that appears to have flipped upside down. The vehicle has four real tyres on top, two in front and two in back. It even has door handles, windows, and a hood, all designed to make it appear as if the man was driving an upside-down truck. The front dashboard and the rear of the vehicle are also upside down. The front headlights are below the number plate, and the company name is also upside-down, with the registration number plate above it.

Since being shared, the seven second clip has amassed over seven million views and 1.6 lakh likes.

"I'm so confused it's not even funny like huh," said one person.

Another one commented, "People are really living their lives the way they want to and I like that."

"that is the weirdest car I have ever seen," added a third person.

"The obsession of the auto repair shop owner...," remarked a fourth person.

Another one added, "I want a contraption vehicle so bad. This is my dream car. I need a device vehicle so bad. I need a tomfoolery mobile incredibly bad."

