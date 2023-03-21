Video Of Two Cheetahs Hunting An Impala In The Middle Of The Road Goes Viral

The cheetah is able to reach great speeds due to a unique and flexible spine.

Cheetahs are the world's fastest land animal over short distances due to their blisteringly quick running.

They can accelerate to speeds of up to 64 miles per hour (103 kilometres per hour) in 3 seconds, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

A running cheetah is a fierce sight to watch, and if two of them are running to hunt, then it's even more fearsome.

A new video that has surfaced on the internet showing two cheetahs running behind a herd of impalas in a jungle and hunting one of them is going viral on several platforms.

The herd can be seen fleeing from the cheetahs that are chasing them in the video that was captured in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in South Africa. They catch one of the impalas and feast on them after this frantic pursuit.

Users have praised and given varied responses to this naturally occurring phenomenon of enormous jungles in the video that has gained many likes and views on Facebook and Instagram.

"Very good video, but tourists should try not to scream because if the hyenas listen, the cheetahs will surely run out of food," commented a user.

"Jungle rule: eat or be eaten," wrote another user.

The cheetah is able to reach great speeds due to a unique and flexible spine, which allows for extreme flexion and extension while running at high speeds.

A few days ago, another video was doing the rounds on the internet and captured a cheetah's hunt beautifully.

The tweet going viral has been shared with a one-line caption in Spanish: "Velocidad y fuerza", which when translated to English means "speed and strength".

The undated 17-second video depicts a cheetah making large leaps at a reptile. The big cat stops almost instantly after capturing its victim, while travelling at a great speed.