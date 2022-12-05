Video Of The Process Of Noodle-Making In China Goes Viral

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 19,000 views.

All of us foodies love noodles. Be it trying different variations of Maggi or eating Wai Wai noodles, all of us can never get enough of instant noodles. These days there are a number of fusion dishes of noodles available on the internet- some make us want to try them out while others are just bizarre.

But have you ever wondered how these noodles are actually made? In a video shared by Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, one can see how noodles are actually prepared in China. In the clip posted on Twitter, a chef can be seen pulling and stretching noodles while carefully swinging it. Later on, various people stretch meters-long noodles before being vertically hung to dry from the roof. Eventually, they are served in a delicious looking dish.

"Historians discuss whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China. Or it was vice versa? Traditional noodles in Shaanxi, China. Originated in the Tang Dynasty," reads the caption of the post.

One user commented on the post and said, "In the Tang Dynasty, there was a lot of communication between food and Central Asia. Influence each other."

"The consensus by most learned Italians is that Marco Polo brought the idea of noodles to Italy from China. Some claim convergent evolution."

"Every province has different style noodles in China, in rural shandong province, people still do this in a traditional way . More delicious than the machine did," added a third user.

Another person said, "amazing to watch."

A user also gave insight into the Chinese noodle eating habits. He said, "Take note that chinese doesn't only have wheat noodles. it also rice noodles, lusifen noodles,egg noodles,etc... There's also an ancient relic found in one of the tomb which has an ancient noodle. It was being exhibited into one of china museum."

