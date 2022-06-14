Watch: Tiger Siblings Playing In The Wild Win Over Internet

The video has delighted Twitter users

Several species of the majestic big cats are on the brink of extinction and wildlife conservation centres are trying to save them. In such times, watching tigers play in their wild habitat can be a treat for the eyes.

At MP Tiger Foundation, two tigers were seen in a playful mood. The video of these tiger siblings, which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, has now gone viral.

In the 20-second video, we see the two big cats playfully rolling over each other in forest leaf litter.

The caption read, “Watching these siblings play in loop. Just a decade back, the entire tiger population of this Tiger Reserve was considered to be eliminated. Now, it has a healthy population of 45/50 adults and 20/25 cubs. The story of resilience of our tiger conservation.”

The video courtesy is given to MP Tiger Foundation.

Watch the video here:

At the time of writing, the video has been retweeted over 500 times. It has also received over 4,000 likes.

Users are stunned by the elegance of the tigers.

One user commented, “That's adorable! Their strength is unmatched in the world of big cats.”

Many people were curious about the tiger reserve. One of them asked, “Is it panna tiger reserve?”

After watching the video, people also expressed their wish to see tigers in real life.

A user noted the beauty of tigers and commented, “Still haven't been lucky to see a tiger in the wild. These are so beautiful.”

Twitter users also flooded the comment section with praises for the tigers at play. A user wrote, “Majestic. Very royal.”

Just a couple of days ago, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda tweeted another video on tigers. In the 30-second video, a group of six tigers can be seen crossing a forest road. Tourists atop vehicles can be seen clicking photos while marvelling at the magnificent creatures. It's, however, unclear when the footage was shot.