Watch: A Streak of Tigers Spotted Crossing A Forest Road

Tourists, atop gypsies, are seen clicking away, as the national animal, six of them, cross the road and walk into the forest. It is not clear when was the video shot but has been shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer.

The video showing six tigers was posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susant Nanda.

New Delhi:

The video shows the streak of six tigers crossing a mud road in the jungle as amazed tourists feast their eyes on the majestic creatures.

Indian Forest Service Officer Susant Nanda, who posted the video, wrote that a streak having five grown cubs is an uncommon sight in forests.

Susant Nanda wrote that the rare occurrence indicates a high density of prey animals in the area and little human interference in the surroundings.

Susant Nanda is well known on the platform for posting videos showing animals in their natural habitat.

The video gained instant traction as Twitter users admired the streak of tigers.

"It is a feast to the eyes!" said a Twitter user.

"Just awesome", said another.

