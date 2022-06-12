Watch: A Streak of Tigers Spotted Crossing A Forest Road

The video showing six tigers was posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susant Nanda.

A streak of tigers is spotted crossing a forest road, the video capturing the incident is now in wide circulation.

Tourists, atop gypsies, are seen clicking away, as the tigers, some six of them, cross the road and walk into the forest.

It is not clear when was the video shot but has been shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer.

The video shows the streak of six tigers crossing a mud road in the jungle as amazed tourists feast their eyes on the majestic creatures.

If you haven't seen a tiger herd, here it is????



Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

Indian Forest Service Officer Susant Nanda, who posted the video, wrote that a streak having five grown cubs is an uncommon sight in forests.

Susant Nanda wrote that the rare occurrence indicates a high density of prey animals in the area and little human interference in the surroundings.

Susant Nanda is well known on the platform for posting videos showing animals in their natural habitat.

The video gained instant traction as Twitter users admired the streak of tigers.

Still the movement and sound of these vehicles may impact their inhabitant and fragile ecology so there should be some electric vehicle which doesn't create any sound...happy to see the transformation ✌✌ — Nitin Ghai (@nitinghaizzz) June 12, 2022

"It is a feast to the eyes!" said a Twitter user.

"Just awesome", said another.