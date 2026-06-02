Video Of Man Dancing With His Baby Goes Viral, Internet Calls It "Cute"

A man danced with his baby daughter strapped to his chest, and the video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the father, Akshay Paliwal, moves to the upbeat music of the 2001 song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from the movie Dil Chahta Hai with his little one secure in a baby carrier, giggling and swaying.

Shared on his Instagram account little_munchkin28, the video quickly took off, drawing over 23 million views. Users flooded the comments with reactions about how the moment made them smile, praising him for involving his daughter in the fun and for showing affection in such a lighthearted way.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The clip, which gained over 1.5 million likes, is part of a growing trend of parents sharing candid and sweet moments on social media. Several brands also commented on the video. "Awwww such an adorable baby, cutest one," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The background yelling music is so so cute," another user wrote.

"The baby is so very happy and enjoying to the fullest. Well done Dad," a third user added.

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Fun fact about babies

Did you know that babies may catch yawns even before their birth? A new study has found that contagious yawning may begin in the womb, as fetuses can "catch" yawns from their mothers as early as the second trimester. The findings, published in Current Biology, add a prenatal twist to one of the most studied and still mysterious social behaviours, that is, yawning and its chain reaction. Researchers at the University of Parma recruited women with healthy, uncomplicated pregnancies. Each mother watched a series of videos: some showing people yawning, some showing people opening and closing their mouths, and some showing still faces.

A camera recorded the mother's face, while a 2D ultrasound machine monitored the fetus's nose and lips in real time. As expected, about 64% of the mothers yawned at least once while viewing yawning videos, and almost no one yawned during the other clips.

But the surprise was in utero as around 53% of fetuses yawned when their mothers watched yawning videos. The fetal response typically occurred roughly one and a half minutes after their moms yawned.