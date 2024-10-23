Video Of Man Dancing Around Visibly Uncomfortable Russian Tourist At India Gate Sparks Outrage Online

Several users also tagged Delhi Police in the comments section

A Russian tourist's unsettling experience at Delhi's India Gate has sparked public outrage, highlighting the issue of harassment faced by visitors to popular Indian sites.

A viral video shows a man persistently bothering a foreign woman, trying to force her into a dance despite her discomfort. In the video, the Russian tourist is seen taking a photo when Sachin Raj, a dancer, suddenly approaches her and tries to involve her in a dance. Despite her clear unease, he continues to pressure her, causing the girl to flee. Her parents, visibly distressed, emphasize the serious violation of personal space. The man persists in filming the encounter for social media, even as the girl shows her discomfort.

The video, which received millions of views, sparked a debate on filming people without consent. Rather than apologizing, the man posted the video on Instagram and disabled comments to avoid backlash. This incident has raised concerns about its impact on tourists' views of India.



The man has posted numerous videos of him dancing around tourists near India Gate.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Arrest him, he's harassing foreigners, must check his other reels."

Several users also tagged Delhi Police in the comments section of his videos.

Last year, another Russian tourist was harassed by an employee of a petrol pump in Jaipur. She was travelling with her Indian friend, a Delhi-based travel vlogger known as 'On Road Indian' on YouTube. The incident occurred when the worker was filling petrol in their two-wheeler. The entire ordeal was documented on camera by the YouTuber, who began filming as soon as he realised there was misbehaviour towards his Russian friend who was sitting behind him.